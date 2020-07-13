Advertisement

Head-on crash sends 2 to local hospital in critical condition

A head-on crash Monday on Highway 6 in Clifton sent two people to a local hospital in critical condition. (File)
A head-on crash Monday on Highway 6 in Clifton sent two people to a local hospital in critical condition. (File)(KVLY)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - A head-on crash Monday on State Highway 6 in Clifton sent two people to a local hospital in critical condition.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

A preliminary investigation shows that a southbound Hyundai Elantra collided head-on with a northbound Jeep Renegade whose driver was attempting to turn into a business, Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

The accident happened just before noon near FM 4291 on the south side of Clifton.

Further details weren’t immediately released.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 in Central Texas: Nearly 50 deaths, more than 6,600 cases

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Despite the searing summer heat, COVID-19 remains a deadly and ubiquitous threat in Central Texas where more than 6,600 residents have been diagnosed with the virus and nearly 50 have died.

News

Reminder for Texans: $600 federal payment ends July 25

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) release a friendly reminder Monday, “the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) ends the week of July 25, 2020. FPUC provided an additional $600 per week to claimants who lost work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Texans will continue to receive state unemployment benefits for the remainder of their claim.”

Entertainment

In libel case, Depp says Heard hit him with ‘haymaker’ punch

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AP
Johnny Depp has accused Amber Heard of hitting him with a “haymaker” punch during an altercation near the end of their volatile marriage.

News

University of Texas to keep ‘Eyes of Texas’ as school song

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Reese Oxner
Last month, UT-Austin student athletes said they would forgo recruiting and donor events if campus and athletic leadership failed to implement their demands, which were aimed at supporting students of color.

Latest News

News

Coins: The latest pandemic shortage

Updated: 3 hours ago
You may have seen signs at a store that ask you to use correct change or pay electronically.

Health

Baylor scraps plans for in-person graduation ceremony

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Royden Ogletree
Baylor University Monday canceled an in-person ceremony planned for August honoring May and August graduates.

News

Bond set for Central Texas man charged in deadly crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Bond has been set for a Central Texas man facing multiple charges after an accident that left another man dead and a woman seriously injured.

State

Teenage Texas girl dies in weekend rollover

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
A teenage Texas girl is dead after a weekend rollover.

State

Flags fly at half-staff in honor of 2 slain Texas police officers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Gov. Greg Abbott ordered flags lowered to half-staff Monday in honor of two McAllen police officers whom a suspect shot to death before killing himself.

News

Victim of deadly weekend I-35 motorcycle crash identified

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities Monday identified the victim of a deadly weekend motorcycle crash on Interstate 35.