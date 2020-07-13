Head-on crash sends 2 to local hospital in critical condition

CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - A head-on crash Monday on State Highway 6 in Clifton sent two people to a local hospital in critical condition.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

A preliminary investigation shows that a southbound Hyundai Elantra collided head-on with a northbound Jeep Renegade whose driver was attempting to turn into a business, Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

The accident happened just before noon near FM 4291 on the south side of Clifton.

Further details weren’t immediately released.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.