Heat Advisory Allowed to Expire, but Triple Digit Days Continue...For Now

We officially made it over 100 degrees across most of Central Texas today and that makes it the 5th day this year with 100 degrees or above. It certainly felt like it was triple digit heat with the added humidity -- felt like 105-114 across the area today. We will see our heat advisory expires at 8:00 pm since humidity will be coming down a tad over the next few days. Even though we are not under official heat advisory criteria, we will still be very hot and we still have more 100 degree days coming up…

Tomorrow and Wednesday will feature highs between 98° and 102° with a heat index as high as 107°. Our winds will be out of the south and breezy, running in about 10-20mph. That will help to stir the air around a bit and at least help to make the air less stagnant. The big ridge of high pressure that’s kept us so hot, will start to slide to the east over the next few days. That will open up the door for some minor changes…that are much welcomed… It will help to drop temperatures below 100 degrees by the end of the week and open up the door for a few more clouds around and maybe a sprinkle or two? Chances are slim but at least the hope is there. Chances for rain this week, over the weekend, and even into next week are about 10% each day and mostly east of I-35. Most will stay dry and hot, this is mid-summer in Central Texas after all.

