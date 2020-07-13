Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. CDT

DALLAS (AP) — Lawyers for a man charged with shooting scores of people in a racist attack at a Texas Walmart last summer say he has diagnosed mental disabilities. Patrick Crusius' attorneys said in a court filing that he has "severe, lifelong neurological and mental disabilities.” They say the 21-year-old and was treated with anti-psychotic medication following his arrest moments after the massacre in El Paso that killed 23. The lawyers claim this may be a “red flag” against federal prosecutors pursuing the death penalty. A lawyer for Crusius' family declined to comment. Prosecutors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court has upheld Houston’s refusal to allow the state Republican convention to hold in-person events in the city due to the coronavirus pandemic. The court on Monday dismissed an appeal of a state district judge’s denial of a temporary restraining order sought by the state Republican Party. Shortly after the ruling, GOP leaders said they would call a meeting of the party’s executive committee to “finalize our path forward.” A separate court hearing was ongoing Monday in Harris County, where Houston is located, in which a different judge was hearing the party’s arguments to allow the convention to go forward. The state GOP convention was scheduled to begin Thursday at Houston’s downtown convention center.

UNDATED (AP) — The University of Texas has rejected calls by its athletes to change a school song that they believe has racist undertones. “The Eyes of Texas” has long been criticized for its connection to minstrel shows with characters in blackface in the early 1900s. The school says the song will remain. Texas interim president Jim Hartzell says the Texas community has the power to determine “what the ‘Eyes of Texas’ expect of us, what they demand of us.”

BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. immigration courts are resuming hearings for non-detained immigrants despite a record rise in coronavirus cases in many of the states where they are reopening. Some immigration courts reopened Monday, including in Baltimore. The reopening extended a haphazard but unmistakable march to business as usual that has outraged judges and lawyers who say the pandemic poses unacceptable risk of spreading disease. About a dozen senators have asked the Justice Department agency overseeing the courts to explain the logic behind its decision. The agency says it has reviewed guidance from public health officials and others when making operational decisions.