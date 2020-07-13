In libel case, Depp says Heard hit him with ‘haymaker’ punch

LONDON (AP) - Johnny Depp has accused Amber Heard of hitting him with a “haymaker” punch during an altercation near the end of their volatile marriage.

The star was wrapping up testimony in his libel suit against a tabloid newspaper that accused him of domestic abuse.

Depp said the fight came after Heard’s 30th birthday party, and hours after he had learned that his former business managers had absconded with hundreds of millions of dollars.

Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that called him a “wife-beater.”

The Sun's defense relies on a total of 14 allegations by Heard of Depp's violence. He strongly denies all of them.