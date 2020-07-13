Advertisement

Judge seeks more details on Trump’s clemency for Roger Stone

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2019, file photo, Roger Stone arrives at federal court in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
By AP
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - A federal judge is demanding more information about President Donald Trump’s decision to commute the prison sentence of longtime ally Roger Stone.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered that the parties provide her by Tuesday with a copy of the executive order that commuted Stone’s sentence.

She also asked for clarity about the scope of the clemency, including whether it covers just his prison sentence or also the two-year period of supervised release that was part of his sentence.

Mr. Trump commuted Stone’s 40-month prison sentence on Friday evening, just days before he was to report to prison. 

