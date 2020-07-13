Advertisement

Judge: Women can get abortion pill without doctor visits

A federal judge agreed Monday to suspend a rule that requires women during the COVID-19 pandemic to visit a hospital, clinic or medical office to obtain an abortion pill. (File)
A federal judge agreed Monday to suspend a rule that requires women during the COVID-19 pandemic to visit a hospital, clinic or medical office to obtain an abortion pill. (File)(KVLY)
By AP
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) - A federal judge agreed Monday to suspend a rule that requires women during the COVID-19 pandemic to visit a hospital, clinic or medical office to obtain an abortion pill. U.S. District Judge

Theodore Chuang in Maryland ruled Monday that the “in-person requirements” for patients seeking medication abortion care impose a “substantial obstacle” to abortion patients and are likely unconstitutional under the pandemic’s circumstances.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and other groups sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May to challenge the rule.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 in Central Texas: Nearly 50 deaths, more than 6,600 cases

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Despite the searing summer heat, COVID-19 remains a deadly and ubiquitous threat in Central Texas where more than 6,600 residents have been diagnosed with the virus and nearly 50 have died.

Health

WHO urges against politicizing school reopenings

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By AP
The World Health Organization says decisions to reopen schools should not be political but should be part of a broad strategy for the fight against COVID-19.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Trump team’s false comfort on schools, virus

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Woodward, Hope Yen and Christopher Rugaber
President Donald Trump's administration is providing misguided assurances on the safety of kids in school during a coronavirus epidemic.

Health

UN: Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AP
The United Nations says the ranks of the world’s hungry grew by 10 million last year and warns that the coronavirus pandemic could push as many as 130 million more people into chronic hunger this year.

Latest News

Health

Ten-Hut! Mask On! Class of 2024 to West Point amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AP
West Point is welcoming its newest class of cadets a bit differently this year because of the pandemic.

Health

Baylor scraps plans for in-person graduation ceremony

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Royden Ogletree
Baylor University Monday canceled an in-person ceremony planned for August honoring May and August graduates.

Health

A singular figure in Texas’ coronavirus response, Gov. Greg Abbott leads a state headed in an alarming direction

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT
Gov. Greg Abbott has steered the state through other crises, but none requiring the sustained, high-stakes decision-making of the coronavirus outbreak.

Health

McLennan County records 17th death due to Covid-19

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District released a today that person died from Covid-19 another fatality toady as a result of Covid -19 in McLennan County.

Health

State’s largest teacher group urges Texas officials to delay return to campus

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
|
By Drake Lawson
The state’s largest teachers group urged Texas officials Friday to delay the resumption of on-campus instruction until the COVID-19 curve flattens.

Health

Area COVID-19 cases top 6,000, 3 more deaths reported in Central Texas

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central Texas rose to more than 6,000 Friday and three more deaths were reported including a man in his 20s.