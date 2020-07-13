Advertisement

Kelly Preston, actor and wife of John Travolta, dies at 57

Kelly Preston and John Travolta attend the premiere of &amp;quot;Gotti&amp;quot; at the SVA Theatre on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By AP
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Actor Kelly Preston has died at age 57.

John Travolta, Preston’s husband of 28 years, confirmed late Sunday that his wife had died after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Preston had a lengthy career in film and television, appearing in “Jerry Maguire,” “Twins” and at times starring with her husband in films like “Battlefield Earth” and “Gotti.”

The couple married in 1991 in Paris after meeting on a film set, and had three children together.

They experienced tragedy in 2009 when their son Jett died after a seizure in the Bahamas.

Travolta says on Instagram that his wife’s “love and life will always be remembered.” (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

