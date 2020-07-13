Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

MASS SHOOTING-TEXAS-MENTAL HEALTH

Lawyer: El Paso shooting suspect has 'mental disabilities'

DALLAS (AP) — Lawyers for a man charged with shooting scores of people in a racist attack at a Texas Walmart last summer say he has diagnosed mental disabilities. Patrick Crusius' attorneys said in a court filing that he has "severe, lifelong neurological and mental disabilities.” They say the 21-year-old and was treated with anti-psychotic medication following his arrest moments after the massacre in El Paso that killed 23. The lawyers claim this may be a “red flag” against federal prosecutors pursuing the death penalty. A lawyer for Crusius' family declined to comment. Prosecutors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS GOP CONVENTION

After court losses, Texas GOP to consider online convention

HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas Republican Party says it will consider moving its convention online after three courts refused to force Houston to allow in-person events the city canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hours after the Texas Supreme Court dismissed its appeal, the state GOP said in a statement that its executive committee would meet Monday night to vote to formalize canceling a three-day event that would have drawn potentially thousands of people. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, said last week that he had directed city lawyers to terminate the contract because he believed the event could not be held safely.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-TEXAS

Texas keeps 'The Eyes of Texas' despite athlete demands

The University of Texas has rejected calls by its athletes to change a school song that they believe has racist undertones. “The Eyes of Texas” has long been criticized for its connection to minstrel shows with characters in blackface in the early 1900s. The school says the song will remain. Texas interim president Jim Hartzell says the Texas community has the power to determine “what the ‘Eyes of Texas’ expect of us, what they demand of us.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION COURTS

Immigration courts reopen despite rising coronavirus cases

BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. immigration courts are resuming hearings for non-detained immigrants despite a record rise in coronavirus cases in many of the states where they are reopening. Some immigration courts reopened Monday, including in Baltimore. The reopening extended a haphazard but unmistakable march to business as usual that has outraged judges and lawyers who say the pandemic poses unacceptable risk of spreading disease. About a dozen senators have asked the Justice Department agency overseeing the courts to explain the logic behind its decision. The agency says it has reviewed guidance from public health officials and others when making operational decisions.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

Rockets' Westbrook has virus, as NBA bubble faces first test

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Houston’s Russell Westbrook hasn’t made it to the NBA restart yet. The coronavirus did, but health protocols seemed to work as the league and its players hoped they would. It was a day of troubling news for the league, with Westbrook revealing that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and two other players facing 10-day quarantines for leaving the league campus perimeter at Walt Disney World. And it was also announced that two players tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving in Central Florida last week, but neither made it out of quarantine and into the NBA's bubble.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Houston leaders call for city lockdown amid virus case surge

HOUSTON (AP) — Top officials in Houston are calling for the city to lock back down as area hospitals strain to accommodate the onslaught of patients sick with the new coronavirus. Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo say a stay-at-home order is needed to cope with the surge of COVID-19 cases. Both are Democrats. Hidalgo said Sunday that a stay-at-home order is needed “until the hospitalization curve comes down.” But the decision over a lockdown rests with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. He has so far resisted this step, saying it should be a last resort.

TRUMP-PRIVATE BORDER WALL

Trump rips private Texas border wall built by his supporters

HOUSTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has criticized a privately built border wall in South Texas that’s showing signs of erosion months after going up, saying in a tweet that he thinks it was “only done to make me look bad,” even though it was built after a months-long campaign by his supporters. The group that raised money online for it promoted itself as supporting Trump during a government shutdown that began in December 2018 because Congress wouldn’t fund a border wall. Trump's tweet tweeted Sunday came after ProPublica-Texas Tribune report that found the riverbank has started to erode.

AP-US-MED-VIRUS-OUTBREAK

Virus spread, not politics should guide schools, doctors say

As the Trump administration pushes full steam ahead to force U.S. schools to resume in-person education, public health experts warn that a one-size-fits-all reopening could drive infection and death rates even higher. They’re urging a more cautious, flexible approach, which many local governments and school districts are already pursuing. There are too many uncertainties and variables, they say, for back-to-school to be back-to-normal. Dr. Tom Frieden is former head of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He says curbing COVID-19 activity in communities is the single most important thing that can be done to keep schools safe.

GAS PRICES

Average US gas price up 2 cents over 2 weeks to $2.24/gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline increased by 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.24 per gallon. That’s 59 cents below the average pump price from a year ago. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says the increase comes as crude oil prices rise. The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.20 per gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $1.79 in Houston. The average price of diesel is $2.54, down a penny from two weeks ago.

AP-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHURCHES-AND-COVID

Churches amid the pandemic: Some outbreaks, many challenges

NEW YORK (AP) — From the earliest phases of the coronavirus pandemic, church services and other religious activities have been identified as sources of local outbreaks. They have posed challenges in the U.S. for government leaders and health officials whose guidelines are sometimes challenged as encroachments on religious liberty. In the last two weeks alone, there have been two major church-government confrontations in California. First, San Francisco's city attorney sent a cease-and-desist order to the Roman Catholic archdiocese saying some churches had violated a ban on large indoor gatherings. A few days later, state officials temporarily banned singing and chanting at all indoor places of worship.