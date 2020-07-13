Advertisement

Manhunt in Germany for man who disarmed 4 police officers

Hundreds of German police are involved in a manhunt for a 31-year-old man in camouflage clothing who disarmed four officers at gunpoint and then fled into the forest with a pistol, knife and a bow and arrow. (MGN)
Hundreds of German police are involved in a manhunt for a 31-year-old man in camouflage clothing who disarmed four officers at gunpoint and then fled into the forest with a pistol, knife and a bow and arrow. (MGN)(KALB)
By AP
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) - Hundreds of German police are involved in a manhunt for a 31-year-old man in camouflage clothing who disarmed four officers at gunpoint and then fled into the forest with a pistol, knife and a bow and arrow.

Authorities warned residents in the southwestern town of Oppenau on Monday to stay indoors while officers, supported by tactical teams, sniffer dogs and helicopters, combed the surrounding rough terrain.

In an unusual step, authorities publicly identified the suspect by name as Yves Etienne Rausch, saying he was known to police for previous firearms offenses, was likely carrying several guns and could be violent.

Police were alerted early Sunday by a member of the public about a suspicious person carrying a bow and arrow. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Entertainment

In libel case, Depp says Heard hit him with ‘haymaker’ punch

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By AP
Johnny Depp has accused Amber Heard of hitting him with a “haymaker” punch during an altercation near the end of their volatile marriage.

International

Moscow police detain people protesting ex-reporter’s jailing

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By AP
Police in Moscow have detained about a dozen journalists protesting the arrest and jailing of a former colleague on treason charges.

News

University of Texas to keep ‘Eyes of Texas’ as school song

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Reese Oxner
Last month, UT-Austin student athletes said they would forgo recruiting and donor events if campus and athletic leadership failed to implement their demands, which were aimed at supporting students of color.

International

Conservative Polish president wins 2nd term after tight race

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By AP
Conservative Polish President Andrzej Duda has narrowly won a second five-year term in a bitterly fought runoff election.

Latest News

Health

Baylor scraps plans for in-person graduation ceremony

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Royden Ogletree
Baylor University Monday canceled an in-person ceremony planned for August honoring May and August graduates.

News

Bond set for Central Texas man charged in deadly crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Bond has been set for a Central Texas man facing multiple charges after an accident that left another man dead and a woman seriously injured.

State

Teenage Texas girl dies in weekend rollover

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A teenage Texas girl is dead after a weekend rollover.

State

Flags fly at half-staff in honor of 2 slain Texas police officers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Gov. Greg Abbott ordered flags lowered to half-staff Monday in honor of two McAllen police officers whom a suspect shot to death before killing himself.

News

Victim of deadly weekend I-35 motorcycle crash identified

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities Monday identified the victim of a deadly weekend motorcycle crash on Interstate 35.

News

Early-morning shooting in local neighborhood leaves one man dead

Updated: 6 hours ago
Police are investigating after officers found a man shot to death early Monday in a local neighborhood.