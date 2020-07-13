Advertisement

More than 20 test positive for COIVD-19 at local homeless shelter

A local homeless shelter is on lockdown after more than 20 people tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo by Brandon Hamilton/file)
A local homeless shelter is on lockdown after more than 20 people tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo by Brandon Hamilton/file)(KWTX)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – The Friends in Crisis homeless shelter at 412 East Sprott St. in Killeen has been on lockdown since July 2 after 23 people there tested positive for COVID-19, the shelter's director of programs, Suzanne Armour, said Monday.

She said the shelter is not allowing volunteers or new clients to enter the building. 

Current homeless clients who live at the shelter will also not be allowed to re-enter if they leave. 

"Our approach if COVID-19 hits our doorstep is that we handle it the same way you would if someone in your home were to test positive," Armour said.

"So we essentially do the same thing."

Armour said dealing with homeless clients presents unique challenges in trying to contain the spread of the virus. 

"It's a very transient population. We serve many different people every day and so it just might be right place at the right time," Armour said.

The shelter will continue to provide food and other services during the lockdown.

The Bell County Public Health District will determine when the shelter can reopen. 

