Moscow police detain people protesting ex-reporter’s jailing

MOSCOW (AP) - Police in Moscow have detained about a dozen journalists protesting the arrest and jailing of a former colleague on treason charges.

Police on Monday quickly rounded up the reporters who attempted to picket outside the pretrial detention facility where Ivan Safronov has been held since his arrest last week.

Safronov covered military issues during the decade he spent as a reporter for Russia's top business newspapers and started working for Russia's space corporation in May.

He is accused of passing military secrets to Czech intelligence and denies the allegations.

The treason case has sent shock waves through independent Russian media outlets, which have dismissed the charges as absurd. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)