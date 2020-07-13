Advertisement

New Jersey woman survives mile-long ride through storm drain

A New Jersey woman survived a mile-long ride through a storm drain after a flash flood swept her and her car into the local drainage system. (File)
By AP
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASSAIC, N.J. - A New Jersey woman survived a mile-long ride through a storm drain after a flash flood swept her and her car into the local drainage system.

Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost says Nathalia Bruno, of Newark, attempted to drive through deep and fast-moving water on July 6 when her car began to fill with water and float.

Bruno escaped from the vehicle before it filled with water but was pulled into a brook that runs beneath Passaic.

Authorities say Bruno eventually was “shot out” of the drain into the Passaic River and swam across to the other side.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The New Jersey Herald (Newton, N.J.).

