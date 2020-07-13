Outer Banks island ravaged by storms and virus restrictions

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) - A secluded tourist destination on North Carolina’s Outer Banks is having an extremely tough year.

Ocracoke Island is recovering from the most damaging hurricane in its recorded history and the near-economic paralysis wrought by one of the world’s worst pandemics.

A little more than half of the island’s businesses have reopened since the hurricane struck and pandemic-related restrictions were lifted.

Their owners are hoping to recoup some of their losses as tourists return, albeit in smaller than usual numbers.

They don't have much time: The hurricane season is expected to heat up again here in August.