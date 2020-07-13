Advertisement

Outer Banks island ravaged by storms and virus restrictions

A secluded tourist destination on North Carolina’s Outer Banks is having an extremely tough year. (File)
A secluded tourist destination on North Carolina's Outer Banks is having an extremely tough year.
By AP
Jul. 13, 2020
OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) - A secluded tourist destination on North Carolina’s Outer Banks is having an extremely tough year.

Ocracoke Island is recovering from the most damaging hurricane in its recorded history and the near-economic paralysis wrought by one of the world’s worst pandemics.

A little more than half of the island’s businesses have reopened since the hurricane struck and pandemic-related restrictions were lifted.

Their owners are hoping to recoup some of their losses as tourists return, albeit in smaller than usual numbers.

They don’t have much time: The hurricane season is expected to heat up again here in August. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

