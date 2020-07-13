President criticizes privately-built border wall in South Texas

HOUSTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has criticized a privately built border wall in South Texas that’s showing signs of erosion months after going up, saying it was “only done to make me look bad,” even though the wall was built after a months-long campaign by his supporters. The group that raised money online for the wall promoted itself as supporting Trump during a government shutdown that started in December 2018 because Congress wouldn’t fund Trump’s demands for a border wall.

Called “We Build the Wall,” the group has raised more than $25 million promoting itself as supporting the president. Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon joined the group’s board and Trump ally Kris Kobach became its general counsel. Kobach is now seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas. The company that built the private section in January, North Dakota-based Fisher Industries, has since won a $1.3 billion border wall contract from the federal government, the largest award to date. The section in question is a roughly 3-mile fence of steel posts just 35 feet from the Rio Grande, the river that forms the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.

That’s much closer to the river than the government ordinarily builds border barriers in South Texas because of concerns about erosion and flooding that could violate U.S. treaty obligations with Mexico. Mr. Trump tweeted Sunday in response to a ProPublica-Texas Tribune report that the riverbank has started to erode.

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered attorneys for Fisher Industries and opponents of the private wall to set a schedule for experts to visit the site and inspect any erosion. “I disagreed with doing this very small (tiny) section of wall, in a tricky area, by a private group which raised money by ads,” Mr. Trump wrote.

“It was only done to make me look bad, and perhaps it now doesn’t even work. Should have been built like rest of Wall, 500 plus miles.” (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)