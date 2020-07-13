Advertisement

Record label announces death of rap artist Lil Marlo

The rap artist known as Lil Marlo has died, his record label said. Quality Control Music announced the death of Rudolph “Marlo” Johnson on Sunday in a social media post, saying he’ll be remembered as “a man of great talent who feared nothing.”
The rap artist known as Lil Marlo has died, his record label said. Quality Control Music announced the death of Rudolph “Marlo” Johnson on Sunday in a social media post, saying he’ll be remembered as “a man of great talent who feared nothing.”(MGN Image)
By AP
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - The rap artist known as Lil Marlo has died, his record label said. Quality Control Music announced the death of Rudolph “Marlo” Johnson on Sunday in a social media post, saying he’ll be remembered as “a man of great talent who feared nothing.”

A statement from the Atlanta Police Department says a man named Rudolph Johnson was killed late Saturday in what investigators believe was a targeted shooting.

Officers responded to a single-car wreck on Interstate 285 in Atlanta at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The statement says officers found the driver, later identified as Johnson, dead inside his vehicle. Investigators believe Johnson was shot while driving and that he was the intended target.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Entertainment

Actress Naya Rivera, who rose to fame in ‘Glee,’ dies at 33

Updated: seconds ago
|
By AP
Naya Rivera, a singer and actress who played a cheerleader on the hit TV musical comedy “Glee,” has been found dead at a Southern California lake.

Entertainment

Great White apologizes for mask-less concert

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By AP
Metal band Great White has apologized for performing at an outdoor North Dakota concert where the crowd didn’t wear masks, despite the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.

Health

COVID-19 in Central Texas: Nearly 50 deaths, more than 6,600 cases

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Despite the searing summer heat, COVID-19 remains a deadly and ubiquitous threat in Central Texas where more than 6,600 residents have been diagnosed with the virus and nearly 50 have died.

News

Reminder for Texans: $600 federal payment ends July 25

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) release a friendly reminder Monday, “the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) ends the week of July 25, 2020. FPUC provided an additional $600 per week to claimants who lost work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Texans will continue to receive state unemployment benefits for the remainder of their claim.”

Latest News

News

Head-on crash sends 2 to local hospital in critical condition

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A head-on crash Monday on a Central Texas highway sent two people to a local hospital in critical condition.

Entertainment

Kelly Preston, actor and wife of John Travolta, dies at 57

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AP
Actor Kelly Preston has died at age 57.

Entertainment

In libel case, Depp says Heard hit him with ‘haymaker’ punch

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AP
Johnny Depp has accused Amber Heard of hitting him with a “haymaker” punch during an altercation near the end of their volatile marriage.

News

University of Texas to keep ‘Eyes of Texas’ as school song

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Reese Oxner
Last month, UT-Austin student athletes said they would forgo recruiting and donor events if campus and athletic leadership failed to implement their demands, which were aimed at supporting students of color.

News

Coins: The latest pandemic shortage

Updated: 3 hours ago
You may have seen signs at a store that ask you to use correct change or pay electronically.

Health

Baylor scraps plans for in-person graduation ceremony

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Royden Ogletree
Baylor University Monday canceled an in-person ceremony planned for August honoring May and August graduates.