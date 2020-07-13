Rockets’ Westbrook says he tested positive for coronavirus

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets says he has tested positive for coronavirus, and that he plans to eventually join his team at the restart of the NBA season.

Westbrook made the revelation Monday on social media. As recently as Sunday, the Rockets believed that Westbrook and James Harden - neither of whom traveled with the team to Walt Disney World near Orlando last week - would be with the team in the next few days.

In Westbrook’s case, that now seems most unlikely.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.