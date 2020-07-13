Advertisement

Rockets’ Westbrook says he tested positive for coronavirus

Houston Rockets' Russel Westbrook (0) is fouled by Boston Celtics' Gordon Haywood during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Rockets' Russel Westbrook (0) is fouled by Boston Celtics' Gordon Haywood during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets says he has tested positive for coronavirus, and that he plans to eventually join his team at the restart of the NBA season.

Westbrook made the revelation Monday on social media. As recently as Sunday, the Rockets believed that Westbrook and James Harden - neither of whom traveled with the team to Walt Disney World near Orlando last week - would be with the team in the next few days.

In Westbrook’s case, that now seems most unlikely.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey voices concern over football season

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey appeared on ESPN Radio with Marty Smith and Ryan McGee Saturday to discuss the upcoming football season. Sankey admitted “We are running out of time to correct and get things right” and his concerns for the starting the season during this pandemic are “high to very high.”

Sports

Waco ISD names Kyle Chapman University's new soccer coach

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT

Sports

A Chapman will continue to run University’s soccer program

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
University High School has a new soccer coach, Kyle Chapman. His brother, Mike Chapman, led the program for 26 years before his death in January.

Sports

Baylor coach officiates player's wedding

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT

Latest News

Sports

Baylor coach officiates player’s wedding

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
On Sunday, Baylor football's associate head coach, Joey McGuire took on a new role. He officiated the wedding of a former player.

Sports

Jason Smith

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT

Sports

Former Baylor, NFL football player operates a leading equestrian facility

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT
Baylor recently added Jason Smith into their Athletics Hall of Fame. The former offensive lineman was the number two overall draft pick in 2009. Smith is now living in Fairfield, Texas, and pursuing a different dream.

Tell Me Something Good

Former BU football standout bides his time while NFL season’s in limbo

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
|
By Julie Hays
A former Baylor football standout is biding his time in his hometown as the NFL’s season remains in limbo.

Baseball

Rangers release updated schedule for 2020 season

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Rangers will open the 2020 season with a five-game homestand against N.L. West Division opponents.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.