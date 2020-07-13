Starting Off Very Hot, ‘Cooler’ Starting Tomorrow
This past weekend featured the hottest temperatures Central Texas has seen since 2018 and ample heat and humidity is around to kick off the week. A heat advisory remains in effect through 8 PM tonight since afternoon heat index values may peak as high as 110°. The heat advisory is planned to expire today since temperatures and humidity will both take a small drop tomorrow. We’ll see ample sunshine today with highs between 99° to 105°. Heat index values will reach the triple-digits by lunch time and will stay above 100° through 8 PM. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature highs only between 98° and 102° with a heat index as high as 107°. Between this Thursday and next Wednesday, high temperatures will range from 97° to 102° with heat index values as high as 106°. The only chance for rain we’ll have is for the middle of next week as maybe a stray shower moves through east of I-35.
