Starting Off Very Hot, ‘Cooler’ Starting Tomorrow

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This past weekend featured the hottest temperatures Central Texas has seen since 2018 and ample heat and humidity is around to kick off the week. A heat advisory remains in effect through 8 PM tonight since afternoon heat index values may peak as high as 110°. The heat advisory is planned to expire today since temperatures and humidity will both take a small drop tomorrow. We’ll see ample sunshine today with highs between 99° to 105°. Heat index values will reach the triple-digits by lunch time and will stay above 100° through 8 PM. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature highs only between 98° and 102° with a heat index as high as 107°. Between this Thursday and next Wednesday, high temperatures will range from 97° to 102° with heat index values as high as 106°. The only chance for rain we’ll have is for the middle of next week as maybe a stray shower moves through east of I-35.

