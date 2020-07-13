NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks gave up an early gain and turned lower Monday in another day of roller-coaster trading.

The S&P 500 fell 0.9% after being up more than 1.6% earlier.

Technology companies, which led the market higher in the morning, led it lower in the afternoon.

Investors were discouraged to see that California extended a shutdown of bars and indoor dining and ordered gyms, churches and hair salons closed in most places as coronavirus cases keep rising.

The renewed volatility came as companies prepare to tell investors how much less money they made, or lost, in the spring as the pandemic pounded the economy.

