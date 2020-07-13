Teenage Texas girl dies in weekend rollover

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – An East Texas teenager is dead after a weekend rollover.

Katelyn Mutai, 17, of Jefferson was ejected from a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban that veered off southbound U.S. Highway 59 a mile north of Queen City and overturned.

She died at the scene of the accident, which was reported at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Mutai, a rear seat passenger, was not wearing a seat belt, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The driver, Nancy Pena, 17, of Linden, was taken to a hospital with what authorities said were minor injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.