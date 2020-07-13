Teenage Texas girl dies in weekend rollover
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – An East Texas teenager is dead after a weekend rollover.
Katelyn Mutai, 17, of Jefferson was ejected from a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban that veered off southbound U.S. Highway 59 a mile north of Queen City and overturned.
She died at the scene of the accident, which was reported at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
Mutai, a rear seat passenger, was not wearing a seat belt, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
The driver, Nancy Pena, 17, of Linden, was taken to a hospital with what authorities said were minor injuries.
The accident is under investigation.
