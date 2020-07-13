Temple: Rally held for Vanessa Guillen and Gregory Morales

Advertisement

Several protesters gathered in downtown Temple Sunday evening to honor the lives on Vanessa Guillen and Gregory Morales, two Fort Hood soldiers who’s lives were taken way too soon.
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Several protesters gathered in downtown Temple Sunday evening to honor the lives on Vanessa Guillen and Gregory Morales, two Fort Hood soldiers who’s lives were taken way too soon.

As the music echoed through the night, protesters are asking for justice.

“We’ll be here for the families,” said Tracey Trevino.

“They’re never gonna be alone and they deserve answers.”

The name of Vanessa Guillen has echoed throughout the world, but they say it’s important that everyone not forget about Morales.

“It’s important for him to be remembered, too,” said John Fox.

“He was missing longer than Guillen was and he didn’t get as much dedication as she did. We’re here to make sure both are honored.”

According to officials, Morales’ remains were found in an open field in Killeen on June 19th, ten months after he disappeared. Guillen’s remains were found near the Leon River on June 30th, just two months after she went missing.

Authorities say neither disappearances nor discoveries were connected. While suspects have been identified and arrested in Guillen’s case, Gregory’s mother Kim Wedel, who viewed the protest via cellphone, says they’re still searching for answers.

“It strikes me to know that he was killed and just buried in a field just a few miles away from Fort Hood,” she said.

“It’s like nobody even cares. We’re still trying to give him the proper military honors arranged for his funeral.”

While they wait for answers to those questions, the protesters had one goal in mind, to make sure that both soldier’s names and stories are never forgotten.

“A lot is gonna change for them,” Trevino said.

“No one in the military should have to go through this. They deserve justice.”

