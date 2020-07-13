Ten-Hut! Mask On! Class of 2024 to West Point amid pandemic

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - West Point is welcoming its newest class of cadets a bit differently this year because of the pandemic.

The more than 1,220 cadet candidates this year are arriving over three days, from Sunday through Tuesday, instead of one day, as usual.

The candidates are immediately being tested for COVID-19, with results coming back in an hour. Cadet Basic Training has been shortened from six weeks to four,

Brig. Gen. Curtis A. Buzzard, commandant of cadets, said he’s confident the new arrivals will be well trained.

