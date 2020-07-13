Terrel Bernard named to 2020 Bednarik Award Watch List

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Junior linebacker Terrel Bernard has been named to the watch list for the 26th annual Chuck Bednarik Award presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football by the Maxwell Football Club.

Bernard was previously named to the preseason first team defense by Athlon Sports, Street & Smith’s and Lindy’s. He earned Team All-Big 12 honors in 2019 by the AP and Big 12 coaches.

The La Porte, Texas, native finished the 2019 season with a team-high 112 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, one interception and five quarterback hurries. He had double-digit tackle totals in four games, including a career-high 19 at TCU, the most by a Baylor player since 2011.

Bernard has totaled 159 tackles in 27 games played in his career. He has 12.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

