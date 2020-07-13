Three sisters give birth on same day at same hospital

MANSFIELD, Ohio - Three Ohio sisters have defied astronomical odds by giving birth on the same day earlier this month.

The Mansfield Journal News reports Daneesha Haynes, Ariel Williams and Ashley Haynes all gave birth July 3 at a Mansfield hospital.

The sisters delivered their babies within a four-and-a-half-hour span.

According to a 1998 Associated Press story, the odds of three sisters giving birth the same day are 1 in 50 million.

All three babies were delivered by Dr. Edroy McMillan, who declined to be interviewed.

