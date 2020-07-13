Advertisement

Three sisters give birth on same day at same hospital

Three sisters have defied astronomical odds by giving birth on the same day earlier this month. (MGN/file)
Three sisters have defied astronomical odds by giving birth on the same day earlier this month. (MGN/file)(KMVT)
By AP
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANSFIELD, Ohio - Three Ohio sisters have defied astronomical odds by giving birth on the same day earlier this month.

The Mansfield Journal News reports Daneesha Haynes, Ariel Williams and Ashley Haynes all gave birth July 3 at a Mansfield hospital.

The sisters delivered their babies within a four-and-a-half-hour span.

According to a 1998 Associated Press story, the odds of three sisters giving birth the same day are 1 in 50 million.

All three babies were delivered by Dr. Edroy McMillan, who declined to be interviewed.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

