Advertisement

US budget deficit hits all-time high of $864 billion in June

The federal government incurred the biggest monthly budget deficit in history in June as spending on programs to combat the coronavirus recession exploded while millions of job losses cut into tax revenues. (MGN)
The federal government incurred the biggest monthly budget deficit in history in June as spending on programs to combat the coronavirus recession exploded while millions of job losses cut into tax revenues. (MGN)
By AP
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The federal government incurred the biggest monthly budget deficit in history in June as spending on programs to combat the coronavirus recession exploded while millions of job losses cut into tax revenues.

The Treasury Department reported Monday that the deficit hit $864 billion last month, an amount of red ink that surpasses most annual deficits in the nation’s history and is above the previous monthly deficit record of $738 billion in April.

That amount was also tied to the trillions of dollars Congress has provided to cushion the impact of the widespread shutdowns that occurred in an effort to limit the spread of the viral pandemic.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Business

Stocks

Updated: moments ago
Stocks gave up an early gain and turned lower Monday in another day of roller-coaster trading.

Business

Wall Street rallies as optimism returns to cap erratic week

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT
|
By AP
Optimism returned to Wall Street on Friday, and stocks rallied to cap a shaky week dogged by worries that rising coronavirus counts may halt the economy’s recent upswing.

Business

Stocks fall amid worries about virus, economy

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By AP
Stocks slumped on Wall Street Thursday.

Business

Virus causes uncertainty for state lotteries

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT
|
By AP
The coronavirus has rattled state lotteries across the country.

Latest News

Business

Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT
|
By AP
More than 1.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week.

Business

Wall Street’s rally gets back on track as tech leads the way

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT
|
By AP
Wall Street’s rally got back on track Wednesday.

Business

Renters face financial cliff ahead; limited help available

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT
|
By AP
Renters are nearing the end of their financial rope as the assistance and protections given to them during the pandemic run their course.

Business

United sending layoff notices to nearly half of US employees

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
|
By AP
United Airlines is sending layoff warnings to 36,000 employees, nearly half its U.S. staff. It's the clearest signal yet of how deeply the COVID-19 pandemic is hurting the airline industry.

Business

Wall Street follows solid stock market rally with pullback

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
|
By AP
Banks and companies that rely on consumer spending led stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday.

Business

Hiring soared in May as mass layoffs eased

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT
|
By AP
The job market took a big step toward healing in May.