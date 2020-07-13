Advertisement

Victim of deadly weekend I-35 motorcycle crash identified

Authorities Monday identified the victim of a deadly weekend motorcycle crash on Interstate 35. (Photo by Sam DeLeon/file)
Authorities Monday identified the victim of a deadly weekend motorcycle crash on Interstate 35. (Photo by Sam DeLeon/file)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities Monday identified the victim of a deadly weekend motorcycle crash on Interstate 35 in Temple as Johnaton James Amaro, 34, of Austin.

Amaro died Saturday after losing control of his motorcycle on the interstate.

He was ejected as the bike left the highway near West Nugent Avenue.

No other vehicles were involved.

