Victim of deadly weekend I-35 motorcycle crash identified

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities Monday identified the victim of a deadly weekend motorcycle crash on Interstate 35 in Temple as Johnaton James Amaro, 34, of Austin.

Amaro died Saturday after losing control of his motorcycle on the interstate.

He was ejected as the bike left the highway near West Nugent Avenue.

No other vehicles were involved.

