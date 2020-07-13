Waco: L3Harris wins Navy maintenance contract for KC-130 aircraft

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s L3Harris Technologies has won a Navy contract to maintain and repair as many as four U.S. Navy and Marine Corps KC-130J/T aircraft.

The plane provides aerial refueling for fixed-win, rotary-wing and tilt-rotor aircraft and is also used to transport personnel and cargo.

“Our team has extensive C-130 missionization, modernization and MRO experience, facility capacity and dedicated resources to rapidly induct, support and return the aircraft back to service,” said Jon Piatt, vice president and general manager, Integrated Aerospace Systems, L3Harris.

“We are pleased the U.S. Navy selected us to apply our proven and trusted expertise to augment mission readiness for these critical U.S. Navy and Marine Corps C-130 aircraft.”

The contract is the first awarded to L3Harris under the U.S. Navy’s Contracted Maintenance, Modification, Aircrew and Related Services program.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.