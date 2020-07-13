Advertisement

White House turns on Fauci as Trump minimizes virus spike

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks as President Donald Trump looks on at a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House.(CNN/Pool/file)
By AP
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is working to undercut its most trusted coronavirus expert as President Donald Trump continues to play down the threat posed by the virus and pushes to reopen the economy before the election.

Mr. Trump and other White House officials have been ramping up their attacks against Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, who has been sounding alarms about spiking cases.

Mr. Trump suggests the severity of the pandemic that has killed more than 135,000 Americans is being overstated by critics to damage his reelection chances.

