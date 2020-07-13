WHO urges against politicizing school reopenings

(AP) – The World Health Organization says decisions to reopen schools should not be political but should be part of a broad strategy for the fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Michael Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies chief, says any such decisions require a look beyond just how schools, workplaces or long-term care facilities respond individually to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying “we can’t turn schools into yet another political football in this game.”

He suggested countries needed to make decisions based on their setting or current levels of transmission.

The comments come as Trump administration officials have increasingly been calling for schools in the United States to reopen.

