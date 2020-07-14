Advertisement

Army offers $10K reward in 2017 sexual assault of soldier near local nightclub

Investigators released a composite sketch of the suspect, identified only as “SSG Johnson.” (Army CID sketch)
Investigators released a composite sketch of the suspect, identified only as “SSG Johnson.” (Army CID sketch)(KWTX)
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The Army Criminal Investigation Command is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man who sexually assaulted a soldier in 2017 near a Killeen nightclub.

Investigators released a composite sketch of the suspect, identified only as “SSG Johnson.”

He left the Tabu Nightclub at 3310 South Fort Hood St. with a female soldier in April 2017 in a maroon four-door sedan with dark tinted windows.

The suspect is black, in his 30s, has short black hair, stands 6-foot-2, and has a muscular build.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Fort Stewart CID Office at (912) 767-5030. Tips may also be submitted online.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Biden airs first TV ads in Texas; polls show increasingly close race against Trump

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By PATRICK SVITEK
The ads address the coronavirus surge here, which has become dire as hospitals and morgues scramble to respond to the rising number of infections and deaths.

Health

Local school district to stagger reopening; area teachers fight return to classroom

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
One Central Texas school district announced Monday it's going to start the upcoming school year with a week of virtual instruction for all students as local teachers join forces to fight the push to return to the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it's unsafe and violates federal health guidelines.

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

Our Town

Temple: VA hosting virtual job fair

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The Central Texas VA is hosting a virtual job fair for healthcare workers who may have been laid off due to COVID-19.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 in Central Texas: Nearly 50 deaths, more than 6,600 cases

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Staff
Despite the searing summer heat, COVID-19 remains a deadly and ubiquitous threat in Central Texas where more than 6,600 residents have been diagnosed with the virus and nearly 50 have died.

News

Voters return to the polls for election delayed by COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Staff
Central Texas voters head back to the polls Tuesday for primary runoff elections that were postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

News

Local school begins summer workouts

Updated: 15 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Homeless test positive for COVID19 at Killeen shelter

Updated: 15 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Local school board member against going back to school

Updated: 15 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Health

One local school board member opposes return to classroom

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
One local school board member says he adamantly opposed to plans to return to classroom instruction next month.