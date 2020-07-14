Army offers $10K reward in 2017 sexual assault of soldier near local nightclub

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The Army Criminal Investigation Command is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man who sexually assaulted a soldier in 2017 near a Killeen nightclub.

Investigators released a composite sketch of the suspect, identified only as “SSG Johnson.”

He left the Tabu Nightclub at 3310 South Fort Hood St. with a female soldier in April 2017 in a maroon four-door sedan with dark tinted windows.

The suspect is black, in his 30s, has short black hair, stands 6-foot-2, and has a muscular build.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Fort Stewart CID Office at (912) 767-5030. Tips may also be submitted online.

