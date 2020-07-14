Advertisement

Autopsy confirms Naya Rivera’s death was accidental drowning

In this Jan. 13, 2018 file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water" panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.
In this Jan. 13, 2018 file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water" panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.(Source: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An autopsy confirmed Tuesday that "Glee'' star Naya Rivera died from accidental drowning, officials said.

The examination, performed the day after the 33-year-old's body was found in a Southern California lake, showed no signs of traumatic injury or disease that might have contributed to the drowning, and gave no initial indication that drugs or alcohol may have played a role in her death, the Ventura County Medical Examiner said in a statement.

Dental records were used to confirm Rivera's identity, and routine toxicology tests will be performed for the presence of drugs and alcohol, the statement said.

Rivera was found in Lake Piru on Monday, five days after she disappeared while boating with her 4-year-old son, who was found asleep and alone on the boat hours later. The autopsy's findings were all consistent with the expectations of the Sheriff's Office, which conducted the search and investigation.

Also Tuesday, the creators of “Glee” announced that they would be creating a college fund for Rivera’s son, and remembered her as a joyful and immensely talented performer.

“Naya was more than just an actor on our show — she was our friend,” Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan said in a statement Tuesday.

“Our hearts go out to her family, especially her mom, Yolanda, who was a big part of the ‘Glee’ family, and her son Josey,” the three producers said, referring to the child as “the beautiful son Naya loved most of all.”

Josey is Rivera’s son with her former husband, actor Ryan Dorsey. She called the boy “my greatest success, and I will never do any better than him.”

While she wasn’t initially hired as a “Glee” cast member, it “didn’t take more than an episode or two for us to realize that we had lucked into finding one of the most talented, special stars we would ever have the pleasure of working with,” the producers said.

Rivera could act, sing, dance and “nail a joke as well as she could crush you with an emotional scene. ... She was a joy to write for, a joy to direct and a joy to be around,” they said.

In portraying a high school student in an openly lesbian relationship on “Glee,” Rivera ensured that her character’s love for her partner was “expressed with dignity, strength and with pure intentions,” the producers said.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor: Texas will extend time that schools will be allowed to stay online-only

Updated: moments ago
|
By ALIYYA SWABY AND PATRICK SVITEK
Schools had previously been told that they would need to limit online-only instruction to the first three weeks of the school year, or they'd lose state funding.

News

UPDATE: Polls close, runoff vote count begins

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The polls are closed here and around the state and the vote count is underway in primary runoff elections delayed by the COVID-19 outbreak.

News

Central Texas basketball player makes Texas all-star team

Updated: 1 hour ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Local jail inmate dies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Authorities were investigating Tuesday after a local county jail inmate died.

Latest News

News

Woman charged in disappearance of Fort Hood soldier named in 3-count indictment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas woman named in a three-count indictment Tuesday stemming from the death and dismemberment of Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen pleaded not guilty in an appearance before a federal magistrate.

Coronavirus

Best Buy to require customers to wear masks amid virus spike

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
The retailer joins a growing but still shortlist of major retailers that have instituted mask mandates throughout their chains.

Coronavirus

Florida virus deaths surge, vaccine research moves forward

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER and ADAM GELLER
Florida surpassed its previous one-day record for coronavirus deaths Tuesday and Britain and France announced they will require people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, amid rising global worries about a resurgence of the pandemic.

National

Justice Ginsburg getting treatment for possible infection

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital for treatment of a possible infection and will stay in the hospital for a few days following a medical procedure.

National

Orphaned baby wombat is latest recruit at Australian police station

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officers at the station began taking care of the 8-month-old bare nosed wombat after his mother was struck and killed by a car late last month.

Health

Texas COVID-19 count rises to more than 275,000, area count to more than 7,000

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Texas set a one-day record in the number of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, while 400 new cases were confirmed in Central Texas, boosting the regional total to more than 7,000.