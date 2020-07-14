Biden unveils $2 trillion climate plan with energy revamp

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Joe Biden has released a $2 trillion plan aimed at combating climate change and spurring economic growth in part by overhauling America’s energy industry.

The plan includes a proposal to achieve entirely carbon pollution-free power by 2035.

It’s the latest example of Biden’s efforts to appeal to progressives as he builds out a legislative agenda as the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee.

In the plan, Biden pledges to spend $2 trillion over four years on the plan.

It's a significant acceleration of the $1.7 trillion over 10 years he proposed spending in his climate plan during the primary.

