Central Texas VA hosting virtual job fair

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Central Texas VA is hosting a virtual job fair for healthcare workers who may have been laid off due to COVID-19.

The job fair is a collaboration between the Temple and Waco VA hospitals.

On Monday, the VA says they recieved nearly 200 applications.

The deadline to submit an application through the VA website or email will be on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Human Resources Administrator Melanie Parker says the annual job fair had to be switched to virtual because of the pandemic. She said they’re looking for people who can fill positions now and in the future.

“We’re just trying to get as much hands on deck as possible,” she said.

“With the long term, we have patients who are staying here for an extended stay. Of course, we have patients that’re in the hospital which are short term. So, those are the basic criteria for the nursing positions.”

Other jobs available include support staff, EMS workers, cafeteria crews and custodians.

Parker says while other hospitals are cutting back on staff, they’re looking to increase manpower so they can treat patients safely without major problems from COVID-19.

“Those jobs are very important,” she said.

“We want to keep both patients and employees safe. You can’t have enough staff for that. Nurses and custodians are always needed.”

As the pandemic continues, Parker says she knows jobs can be hard to come by and is happy to help.

“We’re always here to help the community,” she said.

“I know for me, it brings me joy to bring someone on board that’s currently unemployed. They need this and we need them.”

