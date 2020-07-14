Advertisement

Charlie Brewer named to Preseason Davey O’Brien List

Baylor senior quarterback Charlie Brewer named to preseason watch list for award given to the nation's top quarterback
Baylor senior quarterback Charlie Brewer has been named to the preseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien award given annually to the nation’s top quarterback, as announced by the Davey O’Brien Foundation Tuesday.
Baylor senior quarterback Charlie Brewer has been named to the preseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien award given annually to the nation’s top quarterback, as announced by the Davey O’Brien Foundation Tuesday.(Chantz Cutts(KWTX))
By Royden Ogletree and Taylor Bryan
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (Baylor Athletics) - Baylor senior quarterback Charlie Brewer has been named to the preseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien award given annually to the nation’s top quarterback, as announced by the Davey O’Brien Foundation Tuesday.

Brewer, entering his fourth season as starter, has previously been recognized as an All-Big 12 selection by Athlon and Phil Steele. In 2019, he was a honorable mention All-Big 12 pick by the league’s coaches, a finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and a Davey O’Brien semifinalist.

A native of Austin, Texas, Brewer has played in 35 career games with 30 starts. His 7,742 passing yards and 51 touchdown passes rank third and fourth in program history. Brewer’s career completion percentage mark of .641 is second in Baylor’s history to only Robert Griffin III (.671).

Brewer passed for 3,161 yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior in 2019, while running for an additional 11 touchdowns. He started all 14 games for the Bears as they posted an 11-3 record including the program’s first Sugar Bowl berth in 64 years.

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. Appearing on the preseason watch list is not a requirement for a player to win the award. This year, players who have been honored as weekly Davey O’Brien Great 8 recipients, as well as any additional quarterbacks approved by the selection subcommittee, will be added to form the final midseason watch list on Tuesday, Oct. 20

Sixteen semifinalists selected from the final watch list will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The Foundation will announce the three finalists two weeks later (Tuesday, Nov. 24). The 2020 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN Thursday, Dec. 10, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The 44th Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

High schools resume summer workouts

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Darby Brown
Several high schools in Central Texas resumed summer workouts on Monday. During a recommended break, the UIL released updated guidelines for schools to follow.

Sports

Eleven more Baylor student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Royden Ogletree
As Baylor continues to onboard student-athletes ahead of the fall semester, ongoing testing for COVID-19 continues, 11 more student athletes across fall all sports have tested positive.

Sports

Terrel Bernard named to 2020 Bednarik Award Watch List

Updated: 23 hours ago
Baylor junior linebacker Terrel Bernard has been named to the watch list for the 26th annual Chuck Bednarik Award presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football by the Maxwell Football Club.

Sports

Rockets’ Westbrook says he tested positive for coronavirus

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT
Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets says he has tested positive for coronavirus, and that he plans to eventually join his team at the restart of the NBA season.

Latest News

Sports

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey voices concern over football season

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey appeared on ESPN Radio with Marty Smith and Ryan McGee Saturday to discuss the upcoming football season. Sankey admitted “We are running out of time to correct and get things right” and his concerns for the starting the season during this pandemic are “high to very high.”

Sports

Waco ISD names Kyle Chapman University's new soccer coach

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT

Sports

A Chapman will continue to run University’s soccer program

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
University High School has a new soccer coach, Kyle Chapman. His brother, Mike Chapman, led the program for 26 years before his death in January.

Sports

Baylor coach officiates player's wedding

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT

Sports

Baylor coach officiates player’s wedding

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
On Sunday, Baylor football's associate head coach, Joey McGuire took on a new role. He officiated the wedding of a former player.

Sports

Jason Smith

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT