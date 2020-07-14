Charlie Brewer named to Preseason Davey O’Brien List

WACO, Texas (Baylor Athletics) - Baylor senior quarterback Charlie Brewer has been named to the preseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien award given annually to the nation’s top quarterback, as announced by the Davey O’Brien Foundation Tuesday.

Brewer, entering his fourth season as starter, has previously been recognized as an All-Big 12 selection by Athlon and Phil Steele. In 2019, he was a honorable mention All-Big 12 pick by the league’s coaches, a finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and a Davey O’Brien semifinalist.

A native of Austin, Texas, Brewer has played in 35 career games with 30 starts. His 7,742 passing yards and 51 touchdown passes rank third and fourth in program history. Brewer’s career completion percentage mark of .641 is second in Baylor’s history to only Robert Griffin III (.671).

Brewer passed for 3,161 yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior in 2019, while running for an additional 11 touchdowns. He started all 14 games for the Bears as they posted an 11-3 record including the program’s first Sugar Bowl berth in 64 years.

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. Appearing on the preseason watch list is not a requirement for a player to win the award. This year, players who have been honored as weekly Davey O’Brien Great 8 recipients, as well as any additional quarterbacks approved by the selection subcommittee, will be added to form the final midseason watch list on Tuesday, Oct. 20

Sixteen semifinalists selected from the final watch list will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The Foundation will announce the three finalists two weeks later (Tuesday, Nov. 24). The 2020 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN Thursday, Dec. 10, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The 44th Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas.

