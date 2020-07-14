Advertisement

Copperas Cove: Food Truck Festival canceled

Copperas Cove’s annual Food Truck Festival has been canceled because of COVID-19 outbreak. (File)
Copperas Cove’s annual Food Truck Festival has been canceled because of COVID-19 outbreak. (File)(WJRT)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) – The fourth annual Food Truck Festival in Copperas Cove was canceled Tuesday because of state restrictions on the size of public gatherings intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The festival was scheduled for Aug. 22 in City Park.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will look forward to hosting this event once again next year,” the city said in a press release Tuesday.

