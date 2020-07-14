Copperas Cove: Food Truck Festival canceled

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) – The fourth annual Food Truck Festival in Copperas Cove was canceled Tuesday because of state restrictions on the size of public gatherings intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The festival was scheduled for Aug. 22 in City Park.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will look forward to hosting this event once again next year,” the city said in a press release Tuesday.

