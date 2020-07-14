Deputies find elderly Texas woman incoherent on floor, caretaker dead in bedroom

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Panola County deputies responding to a call from a pastor found an elderly Texas woman lying on the floor of a home and her male caretaker dead in a bedroom.

The pastor and another church staff member went to the home Monday afternoon to check on a church member whom they’d been unable to contact for several days, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

They called the sheriff’s office after they were unable to get anyone to answer the door then looked in a window and saw some items in the living room that had been knocked over or were out of place, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies made entry into the home and found the woman conscious, but incoherent on the living room floor and a man dead in the bedroom.

“It appeared the deceased individual had been deceased for several days, and the female victim was unable to call for help,” the sheriff’s office said.

“It appears the female victim had possibly been crawling through the house, overturning some small furniture items in the process.”

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was in stable condition.

An autopsy was ordered.

No names were released Tuesday.

