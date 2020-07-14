Advertisement

Deputies find elderly Texas woman incoherent on floor, caretaker dead in bedroom

Deputies responding to a call from a pastor found an elderly Texas woman lying on the floor of a home and her caretaker dead in a bedroom. (File)
Deputies responding to a call from a pastor found an elderly Texas woman lying on the floor of a home and her caretaker dead in a bedroom. (File)(KNOE)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Panola County deputies responding to a call from a pastor found an elderly Texas woman lying on the floor of a home and her male caretaker dead in a bedroom.

The pastor and another church staff member went to the home Monday afternoon to check on a church member whom they’d been unable to contact for several days, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

They called the sheriff’s office after they were unable to get anyone to answer the door then looked in a window and saw some items in the living room that had been knocked over or were out of place, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies made entry into the home and found the woman conscious, but incoherent on the living room floor and a man dead in the bedroom.

“It appeared the deceased individual had been deceased for several days, and the female victim was unable to call for help,” the sheriff’s office said.

“It appears the female victim had possibly been crawling through the house, overturning some small furniture items in the process.”

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was in stable condition.

An autopsy was ordered.

No names were released Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Local municipal court closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas municipal court will be closed for at least the next two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Our Town

Copperas Cove: Food Truck Festival canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Copperas Cove’s annual Food Truck Festival has been canceled because of COVID-19 outbreak.

Our Town

Temple: TISD to offer parents in-class and remote options

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Temple ISD, in line with state guidelines, is offering parents the option of either in-class or remote instruction this fall.

Our Town

Lorena: Police try to identify suspect in series of thefts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Lorena police have released surveillance photos of an SUV whose driver they’re trying to identify in connection with a series of thefts.

Latest News

News

Victim of deadly neighborhood shooting identified, suspect in custody

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police Tuesday identified a Central Texas man killed in an early-morning shooting and said a suspect is in custody.

News

Army offers $10K reward in 2017 sexual assault of soldier near local nightclub

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
The Army Criminal Investigation Command is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the man who sexually assaulted a soldier in 2017 near a local nightclub.

News

Voters return to the polls for election delayed by COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Central Texas voters head back to the polls Tuesday for primary runoff elections that were postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Health

One local school board member opposes return to classroom

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
One local school board member says he adamantly opposed to plans to return to classroom instruction next month.

Health

More than 20 test positive for COIVD-19 at local homeless shelter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
A local homeless shelter is on lockdown after more than 20 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Health

COVID-19 in Central Texas: Nearly 50 deaths, more than 6,600 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Despite the searing summer heat, COVID-19 remains a deadly and ubiquitous threat in Central Texas where more than 6,600 residents have been diagnosed with the virus and nearly 50 have died.