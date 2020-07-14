Fed’s Brainard warns US economy may slow, urges more support

WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard warned Tuesday that the U.S. economy appears to be slowing after an initial burst of recovery and called for the Fed to take aggressive steps to spur growth.

Brainard said that hiring and consumer spending bounced back more strongly than expected in May and June.

But ongoing spikes in viral infections across most of the United States could reverse much of that progress.

