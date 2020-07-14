France says ‘merci’ to virus heroes on poignant Bastille Day

PARIS (AP) - France is honoring nurses, ambulance drivers, supermarket cashiers and others on its biggest national holiday Tuesday.

But protesters say that's not enough to make up for mistakes by President Emmanuel Macron and his government before and during the coronavirus pandemic.

Medical workers are marching to Bastille plaza, birthplace of the French Revolution on July 14, 1789.

Bastille Day's usual grandiose military parade in Paris was redesigned this year to celebrate French heroes of the pandemic.

Macron is seeking to highlight France’s successes in combating its worst crisis since World War II.

But protesters are calling attention to the country’s failures, such as mask and staff shortages at public hospitals.

