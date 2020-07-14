Advertisement

France says ‘merci’ to virus heroes on poignant Bastille Day

France is honoring nurses, ambulance drivers, supermarket cashiers and others on its biggest national holiday Tuesday. (MGN)
France is honoring nurses, ambulance drivers, supermarket cashiers and others on its biggest national holiday Tuesday. (MGN)(GIM)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) - France is honoring nurses, ambulance drivers, supermarket cashiers and others on its biggest national holiday Tuesday.

But protesters say that's not enough to make up for mistakes by President Emmanuel Macron and his government before and during the coronavirus pandemic.

Medical workers are marching to Bastille plaza, birthplace of the French Revolution on July 14, 1789.

Bastille Day's usual grandiose military parade in Paris was redesigned this year to celebrate French heroes of the pandemic.

Macron is seeking to highlight France’s successes in combating its worst crisis since World War II.

But protesters are calling attention to the country’s failures, such as mask and staff shortages at public hospitals.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

International

British journalist Jo Tuckman dies in Mexico after illness

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Soon after arriving in Mexico in 2000, British journalist Jo Tuckman reported on what many Mexicans could scarcely have imagined: the election defeat of the political party that had governed autocratically for 71 years.

Health

Texas hospitals are running out of drugs, beds, ventilators and even staff

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By EDGAR WALTERS, SHANNON NAJMABADI and EMMA PLATOFF
Many Texas hospitals are no longer accepting transfer patients in order to maintain space for a surge that’s expected to come. In some parts of the state, it’s already here.

News

Local jail inmate dies

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Authorities were investigating Tuesday after a local county jail inmate died.

International

Report: Iran hangs 2 for 2010 parade bombing that killed 12

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By AP
Iranian state TV is reporting that authorities have executed two men convicted of a 2010 bombing at a military parade in northwestern Iran that killed 12 spectators.

Latest News

News

Woman charged in disappearance of Fort Hood soldier pleads not guilty

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A woman charged in connection with the disappearance of Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen whose dismembered remains were later found near the Leon River pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Health

Local municipal court closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas municipal court will be closed for at least the next two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Deputies find elderly Texas woman incoherent on floor, caretaker dead in bedroom

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Deputies responding to a call from a pastor found an elderly Texas woman lying on the floor of a home and her caretaker dead in a bedroom.

Our Town

Copperas Cove: Food Truck Festival canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Copperas Cove’s annual Food Truck Festival has been canceled because of COVID-19 outbreak.

Our Town

Temple: TISD to offer parents in-class and remote options

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Temple ISD, in line with state guidelines, is offering parents the option of either in-class or remote instruction this fall.

Our Town

Lorena: Police try to identify suspect in series of thefts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Lorena police have released surveillance photos of an SUV whose driver they’re trying to identify in connection with a series of thefts.