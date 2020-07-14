Heat Advisory Back In Effect Today

Although it looked like we would finally escape a heat advisory today across Central Texas, unfortunately that isn’t the case. Yet another heat advisory in back in effect today for Central Texas until 8 PM. Even though we’ll meet the heat advisory criteria today (actual temperature at or above 103° or heat index values at or above 105° for 2-plus days), we’re expecting slightly cooler temperatures and slightly lower heat index values this afternoon. We’ll start off the day with a few clouds this morning and maybe a stray shower west of I-35 (although rain chances are only near 5%). Morning temperatures in the upper 70s should warm into the triple-digits for most this afternoon. Upper 90s are expected near I-45 with temperatures near and west of I-35 warming to between 100° and 104°. Heat index values today range from 102° to 108°.

The next few days should feature a small drop in temperatures each and every day as high pressure overhead weakens some and slowly pulls away. Highs Wednesday should warm to as high as 102° with a heat index between 100° to 105°. Thursday’s highs should be between 97° and 101° before dropping to 96° to 100° on Friday. Double-digits highs are expected this weekend and into the majority of next week too. Unfortunately, rain chances are staying mostly out of the forecast. Wednesday, Thursday, and maybe Friday morning could feature a stray sprinkle or two. Rain chances are staying less than 5%.

