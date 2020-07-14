Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

DALLAS (AP) — Investigators say a pilot’s errors and disorientation were primary factors in causing the 2019 crash of a Boeing 767 cargo plane in Texas. The National Transportation Safety Board heard testimony Tuesday on the crash of Atlas Air Flight 3591. Investigators say the co-pilot who was flying the jet was a “train wreck” in training. They say he incorrectly believed the jet was about to stall before pushing it into a fatal nosedive that ended in a bay east of Houston. They say he also gave false information to Atlas Air, concealing issues at past employers.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As Texas struggles to contain a raging coronavirus outbreak, voters are heading to the polls for runoff elections. The races Tuesday include Democrats deciding who they’ll put up in a U.S. Senate contest that is drawing more attention as they see new chances in America’s biggest red state. Democrats are deciding whether Air Force veteran MJ Hegar or state Sen. Royce West is their best bet against Republican incumbent John Cornyn in November. Texas has become one of the world’s virus hot zones and is in far worse shape now than when the runoff was postponed in March.

UNDATED (AP) — Schools and educators across the U.S. have landed in the middle of an increasingly politicized debate over how best to reopen schools this fall. It's a daunting challenge as coronavirus infections spike in many places. Some parents object to masks and social distancing and want schools open full time. Others are calling for part-time school and face coverings for all. School board meetings, social media debates and online petitions have often devolved into mudslinging. Some parents are threatening to pull their children from school districts if masks are required. Other parents and many teachers want precautions to be taken.

DALLAS (AP) — Lawyers for a man charged with shooting scores of people in a racist attack at a Texas Walmart last summer say he has diagnosed mental disabilities. Patrick Crusius' attorneys said in a court filing that he has "severe, lifelong neurological and mental disabilities.” They say the 21-year-old and was treated with anti-psychotic medication following his arrest moments after the massacre in El Paso that killed 23. The lawyers claim this may be a “red flag” against federal prosecutors pursuing the death penalty. A lawyer for Crusius' family declined to comment. Prosecutors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.