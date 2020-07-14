Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. CDT

DALLAS (AP) — Investigators say a pilot’s errors and disorientation were primary factors in causing the 2019 crash of a Boeing 767 cargo plane in Texas. The National Transportation Safety Board heard testimony Tuesday on the crash of Atlas Air Flight 3591. Investigators say the co-pilot who was flying the jet was a “train wreck” in training. They say he incorrectly believed the jet was about to stall before pushing it into a fatal nosedive that ended in a bay east of Houston. They say he also gave false information to Atlas Air, concealing issues at past employers.

UNDATED (AP) — Joe Biden is targeting Texas with a modest advertising investment that raises new questions about President Donald Trump’s vulnerability in the longtime Republican stronghold as coronavirus infections explode. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee doesn't mention Trump in the ad and instead offers an uplifting message that allows voters to envision him in the role of consoler-in-chief. Trump’s campaign laughed off the small new investment, and even some Democrats are skeptical of Biden’s chances in Texas. But his modest step into a state that hasn’t backed a Democrat for president in 44 years reflected the extent to which the pandemic threatens to scramble the electoral map this fall.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Voters in Texas are deciding a U.S. Senate primary runoff between two Democrats trying to to seize on what their party sees as a new opening in America’s biggest red state. Air Force veteran MJ Hegar and state Sen. Royce West were vying Tuesday for for the Democratic nomination to take on Republican incumbent John Cornyn. Runoff elections in Texas are typically low turnout in most years and elections officials reported few cases of long lines in the state’s largest counties. Fears over the coronavirus kept some poll workers home, forcing San Antonio to open fewer polling places than originally planned.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 22-year-old woman accused of helping hide the body of a slain Texas soldier has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the crime. Cecily Aguilar of Killeen, near Fort Hood, entered the pleas Tuesday to three conspiracy charges from the death of 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillén. Aguilar remains in the Bell County Jail in Belton while awaiting trial. Investigators say Aaron Robinson, a fellow Army specialist who committed suicide on July 1, killed and dismembered Guillén and had Aguilar help dispose of the body in nearby woods. Her disappearance became the focus of a nationwide missing-persons search.