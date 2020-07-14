High schools resume summer workouts

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Several high schools in Central Texas resumed summer workouts on Monday. During a recommended break, the UIL released updated guidelines for schools to follow.

Face coverings must be worn when not exercising. At Mart High School, coach Kevin Hoffman sported a very interesting face covering.

"I thought that if I'm going have to wear one, I might as well have some fun with it," said Hoffman.

The new UIL guidelines are sport specific and allow an increase in options of activities. "We can do some one on one drills and even more than that. So, we're gonna include some of that today," said Hoffman.

Even with workouts back, there’s still uncertainty surrounding the upcoming season. “They ask me are we gonna have football? I don’t know that answer. I just know we are going to prepare today and prepare the next few weeks,” said Hoffman.

If a student tests positive for COVID-19, they’re not allowed to return to workouts until three days have passed since recovery symptoms have improved and ten days have passed since initial signs of symptoms.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.