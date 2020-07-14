Advertisement

Jimmy Fallon, ‘Tonight’ show return to studio, sans audience

Jimmy Fallon and the ‘Tonight’ show have returned to their New York City studio for the first time since the coronavirus epidemic shut down much of television. (MGN)
Jimmy Fallon and the ‘Tonight’ show have returned to their New York City studio for the first time since the coronavirus epidemic shut down much of television. (MGN)(KALB)
By AP
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Jimmy Fallon and the ‘Tonight’ show have returned to their New York City studio for the first time since the coronavirus epidemic shut down much of television.

He recorded Monday’s show in the studio along with the ‘Tonight’ show’s band, the Roots, but without an audience.

Guests like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo were interviewed remotely. Fallon says he wants to show the public that there is a light at the end of the tunnel ‘if we keep each other safe.’

While infection rates have been soaring in other parts of the country, one-time coronavirus epicenter New York is slowly opening back up.

The coronavirus pandemic shutdown TV and film production in March for safety reasons. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Entertainment

Jethro Tull offers branded hand sanitizer

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By AP
Jethro Tull have created their own hand sanitizer to raise money for military veterans.

Health

Texas hospitals are running out of drugs, beds, ventilators and even staff

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By EDGAR WALTERS, SHANNON NAJMABADI and EMMA PLATOFF
Many Texas hospitals are no longer accepting transfer patients in order to maintain space for a surge that’s expected to come. In some parts of the state, it’s already here.

News

Local jail inmate dies

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Authorities were investigating Tuesday after a local county jail inmate died.

News

Woman charged in disappearance of Fort Hood soldier pleads not guilty

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A woman charged in connection with the disappearance of Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen whose dismembered remains were later found near the Leon River pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Latest News

Health

Local municipal court closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas municipal court will be closed for at least the next two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Deputies find elderly Texas woman incoherent on floor, caretaker dead in bedroom

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Deputies responding to a call from a pastor found an elderly Texas woman lying on the floor of a home and her caretaker dead in a bedroom.

Our Town

Copperas Cove: Food Truck Festival canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Copperas Cove’s annual Food Truck Festival has been canceled because of COVID-19 outbreak.

Our Town

Temple: TISD to offer parents in-class and remote options

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Temple ISD, in line with state guidelines, is offering parents the option of either in-class or remote instruction this fall.

Our Town

Lorena: Police try to identify suspect in series of thefts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Lorena police have released surveillance photos of an SUV whose driver they’re trying to identify in connection with a series of thefts.

News

Victim of deadly neighborhood shooting identified, suspect in custody

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police Tuesday identified a Central Texas man killed in an early-morning shooting and said a suspect is in custody.