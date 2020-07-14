Advertisement

Judge rejects tentative $19M Weinstein deal with accusers

In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial in New York.
In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial in New York.(Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A $19 million settlement between Harvey Weinstein and some of his accusers was rejected Tuesday by a judge.

U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Heellerstein in Manhattan said Weinstein's accusers in the proposed class-action settlement were too varied to be grouped together.

Lawyers for several women who had opposed the deal praised what they described as Hellerstein's swift rejection of a one-sided proposal.

A spokesman for Weinstein did not immediately comment. A lawyer for his companies declined comment.

A spokesperson for New York Attorney General Letitia James, who announced the tentative agreement on June 30, said her office is reviewing the decision and determining its next steps. "Our office has been fighting tirelessly to provide these brave women with the justice they are owed and will continue to do so," Morgan Rubin said in a written statement.

The deal to settle lawsuits brought by James and a Chicago lawyer on behalf of multiple women would have provided between $7,500 and $750,000 to some women who accused Weinstein of sexually abusing them.

The 68-year-old former Hollywood producer was convicted earlier this year of rape and sexual assault against two women. Accusations by dozens of women in 2017 led to the downfall of his career and gave rise to #MeToo, the global movement to hold powerful men accountable for their sexual misconduct.

Weinstein was diagnosed in March with the coronavirus just days after he was moved to the state’s maximum security Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo to begin serving his 23-year prison sentence.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Temple: TISD to offer parents in-class and remote options

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
The Temple ISD, in line with state guidelines, is offering parents the option of either in-class or remote instruction this fall.

National

Burger King addresses climate change by changing cows’ diets

Updated: moments ago
|
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN AP Business Writer
Cows emit methane as a by-product of their digestion, and that has become a potential public relations hurdle for major burger chains.

Coronavirus

Florida tops virus death mark, UK, France mandate masks

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
Health experts have warned that outbreaks that had been brought under control with shutdowns and other forms of social distancing were likely to flare again as precautions were relaxed.

Our Town

Lorena: Police try to identify suspect in series of thefts

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Lorena police have released surveillance photos of an SUV whose driver they’re trying to identify in connection with a series of thefts.

Health

Local municipal court closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas municipal court will be closed for at least the next two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Victim of deadly neighborhood shooting identified, suspect in custody

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Police Tuesday identified a Central Texas man killed in an early-morning shooting and said a suspect is in custody.

News

Army offers $10K reward in 2017 sexual assault of soldier near local nightclub

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
The Army Criminal Investigation Command is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the man who sexually assaulted a soldier in 2017 near a local nightclub.

News

Voters return to the polls for election delayed by COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Central Texas voters head back to the polls Tuesday for primary runoff elections that were postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Health

One local school board member opposes return to classroom

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
One local school board member says he adamantly opposed to plans to return to classroom instruction next month.

Health

More than 20 test positive for COIVD-19 at local homeless shelter

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
A local homeless shelter is on lockdown after more than 20 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Health

COVID-19 in Central Texas: Nearly 50 deaths, more than 6,600 cases

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Despite the searing summer heat, COVID-19 remains a deadly and ubiquitous threat in Central Texas where more than 6,600 residents have been diagnosed with the virus and nearly 50 have died.