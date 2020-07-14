Local municipal court closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Municipal Court will be closed for at least the next two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

“Judge Christopher Taylor has elected to close the court for at least 14 days in order for other employees who may have been exposed while at work to quarantine for the protection of both staff and citizens,” the city said in a press release Tuesday morning.

The Waco Fire Department is disinfecting the facility at 201 West Waco Dr.

Residents may conduct business with the court online or may use a drop box at the court.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 101 new cases of the virus on Monday boosting the total to 2,744, 2,299 of which were active.

A total of 201 new cases were confirmed over the weekend.

Sixty four patients were hospitalized Monday, 10 of them on ventilators

Fifty four of the 64 are McLennan County residents.

A total of 426 patients have recovered.

Of the most recent cases, seven involve residents who are 10 are younger; seven involve residents ranging in age from 11 to 19; 20 involve residents in their 20s; 11 involve residents in their 30s; 10 involve residents in their 40s; 10 involve residents in their 50s and 36 involve residents who are 60 or older.

Nineteen residents died earlier including a 44-year-old man who died on June 23 in a local hospital; a 66-year-old resident whose death was announced on April 22; a 61-year old McLennan County man whom a neighbor found dead on April 8, a 46-year-old man with no apparent underlying issues who died June 18 in a Waco hospital, a 53-year-old Hispanic man who died on June 28 at a local hospital; an 89-year-old Caucasian man who died on June 29 at a local hospital; an 87-year-old Hispanic man who died June 29 at a local hospital; a 62-year-old Hispanic woman and a 77-year-old African American man whose deaths were reported on July 4, and a 71-year-old Hispanic woman; a 76-year-old African American man whose deaths were reported on July 6; a 72-year-old Caucasian man whose death was reported on July 8; a 41-year-old black woman whose death was reported on July 9; a 93-year-old white woman who died on July 11 at a local hospital; a 42-year-old black woman who died July 12 at a local hospital; a 65-year-old white man who died on July 13 at a local hospital, and a 73-year-old white man who died on July 13 at his home.

G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry, died of complications from the virus on March 31 and a 69-year-old man died on April 9 at a local hospital.

Meanwhile in Teague all city facilities will remain closed through the end of the week after staff members were exposed to the virus and some later tested positive for COVID-19.

Police officers remain on duty and the Public Works Department will respond to emergency calls.

Freestone County reported 73 cases with 19 recoveries Monday.

