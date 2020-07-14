Advertisement

Local municipal court closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Waco Municipal Court will be closed for at least the next two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. (File)
Waco Municipal Court will be closed for at least the next two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. (File)(WCJB)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Municipal Court will be closed for at least the next two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

“Judge Christopher Taylor has elected to close the court for at least 14 days in order for other employees who may have been exposed while at work to quarantine for the protection of both staff and citizens,” the city said in a press release Tuesday morning.

The Waco Fire Department is disinfecting the facility at 201 West Waco Dr.

Residents may conduct business with the court online or may use a drop box at the court.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 101 new cases of the virus on Monday boosting the total to 2,744, 2,299 of which were active.

A total of 201 new cases were confirmed over the weekend.

Sixty four patients were hospitalized Monday, 10 of them on ventilators

Fifty four of the 64 are McLennan County residents.

A total of 426 patients have recovered.

Of the most recent cases, seven involve residents who are 10 are younger; seven involve residents ranging in age from 11 to 19; 20 involve residents in their 20s; 11 involve residents in their 30s; 10 involve residents in their 40s; 10 involve residents in their 50s and 36 involve residents who are 60 or older.

Nineteen residents died earlier including a 44-year-old man who died on June 23 in a local hospital; a 66-year-old resident whose death was announced on April 22; a 61-year old McLennan County man whom a neighbor found dead on April 8, a 46-year-old man with no apparent underlying issues who died June 18 in a Waco hospital, a 53-year-old Hispanic man who died on June 28 at a local hospital; an 89-year-old Caucasian man who died on June 29 at a local hospital; an 87-year-old Hispanic man who died June 29 at a local hospital; a 62-year-old Hispanic woman and a 77-year-old African American man whose deaths were reported on July 4, and a 71-year-old Hispanic woman; a 76-year-old African American man whose deaths were reported on July 6; a 72-year-old Caucasian man whose death was reported on July 8; a 41-year-old black woman whose death was reported on July 9; a 93-year-old white woman who died on July 11 at a local hospital; a 42-year-old black woman who died July 12 at a local hospital; a 65-year-old white man who died on July 13 at a local hospital, and a 73-year-old white man who died on July 13 at his home.

G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry, died of complications from the virus on March 31 and a 69-year-old man died on April 9 at a local hospital.

Meanwhile in Teague all city facilities will remain closed through the end of the week after staff members were exposed to the virus and some later tested positive for COVID-19.

Police officers remain on duty and the Public Works Department will respond to emergency calls.

Freestone County reported 73 cases with 19 recoveries Monday.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

One local school board member opposes return to classroom

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
One local school board member says he adamantly opposed to plans to return to classroom instruction next month.

Health

More than 20 test positive for COIVD-19 at local homeless shelter

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
A local homeless shelter is on lockdown after more than 20 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Health

COVID-19 in Central Texas: Nearly 50 deaths, more than 6,600 cases

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Despite the searing summer heat, COVID-19 remains a deadly and ubiquitous threat in Central Texas where more than 6,600 residents have been diagnosed with the virus and nearly 50 have died.

Health

Local school district to stagger reopening; area teachers fight return to classroom

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
One Central Texas school district announced Monday it's going to start the upcoming school year with a week of virtual instruction for all students as local teachers join forces to fight the push to return to the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it's unsafe and violates federal health guidelines.

Latest News

Health

White House turns on Fauci as Trump minimizes virus spike

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By AP
The White House is working to undercut its most trusted coronavirus expert as President Donald Trump continues to play down the threat posed by the virus and pushes to reopen the economy before the election.

Health

WHO urges against politicizing school reopenings

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By AP
The World Health Organization says decisions to reopen schools should not be political but should be part of a broad strategy for the fight against COVID-19.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Trump team’s false comfort on schools, virus

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Calvin Woodward, Hope Yen and Christopher Rugaber
President Donald Trump's administration is providing misguided assurances on the safety of kids in school during a coronavirus epidemic.

Health

Judge: Women can get abortion pill without doctor visits

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By AP
A federal judge agreed Monday to suspend a rule that requires women during the COVID-19 pandemic to visit a hospital, clinic or medical office to obtain an abortion pill.

Health

UN: Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By AP
The United Nations says the ranks of the world’s hungry grew by 10 million last year and warns that the coronavirus pandemic could push as many as 130 million more people into chronic hunger this year.

Health

Ten-Hut! Mask On! Class of 2024 to West Point amid pandemic

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By AP
West Point is welcoming its newest class of cadets a bit differently this year because of the pandemic.