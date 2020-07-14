Lorena: Police try to identify suspect in series of thefts
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Lorena police have released surveillance photos of an SUV whose driver they’re trying to identify in connection with a series of thefts on South Old Temple Road.
The vehicle may be a Jeep, KIA, Dodge or Chevrolet, police said, and it appears to have chrome strips on its sides.
The driver was a
white or Hispanic woman who was wearing scrubs and whose hair was in a bun.
Police think the driver may frequently travel on South Old Temple or Creek Road.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Lorena police at (254) 857-9614.
