Man wins $2M lottery after clerk gives him wrong ticket

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) - A man in suburban Detroit was given the wrong lottery ticket. But there was no mistake about the result: a $2 million winner.

The Michigan Lottery says the man stopped at a gas station in Eastpointe to put air in a tire.

The man needed change for the air machine and also asked for a $10 Lucky 7′s scratch-off ticket.

The clerk mistakenly gave him a $20 ticket but quickly offered to exchange it.

The 57-year-old man decided to keep it- and won.

He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years

