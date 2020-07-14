Advertisement

Man wins $2M lottery after clerk gives him wrong ticket

A man in suburban Detroit was given the wrong lottery ticket. But there was no mistake about the result: a $2 million winner. (MGN/file)
A man in suburban Detroit was given the wrong lottery ticket. But there was no mistake about the result: a $2 million winner.
By AP
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) - A man in suburban Detroit was given the wrong lottery ticket. But there was no mistake about the result: a $2 million winner.

The Michigan Lottery says the man stopped at a gas station in Eastpointe to put air in a tire.

The man needed change for the air machine and also asked for a $10 Lucky 7′s scratch-off ticket.

The clerk mistakenly gave him a $20 ticket but quickly offered to exchange it.

The 57-year-old man decided to keep it- and won.

He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

