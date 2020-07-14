Advertisement

No more delays: What to know about the July 15 tax deadline

Tax procrastinators, your time is running out. (File)
Tax procrastinators, your time is running out. (File)(KY3)
By AP
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Tax procrastinators, your time is running out.

As the coronavirus pandemic took hold this spring, the federal government postponed the traditional April 15 filing deadline until July 15.

The move provided some economic and logistic relief for taxpayers dealing with the disruptions and uncertainty brought on by lockdowns, school closures and shuttered businesses.

But now that new deadline is a day away.

Taxpayers must file or seek an extension by the new deadline or face a penalty.

The IRS is expecting about 150 million returns from individuals and as of last count, it had received almost 142 million.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Business

Fed’s Brainard warns US economy may slow, urges more support

Updated: moments ago
|
By AP
Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard warned Tuesday that the U.S. economy appears to be slowing after an initial burst of recovery.

Business

Burger King addresses elephant in the room, and it’s a cow

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By AP
Burger King is staging an intervention with its cows.

Business

White House campaign to help jobless ‘find something new’

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By AP
A new White House-backed ad campaign aims to encourage people who are unemployed or unhappy in their jobs or careers to “find something new.”

Business

US consumer prices rise 0.6% in June

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By AP
U.S. consumer prices increased 0.6% in June, after three months of declines, with a big jump in gasoline prices accounting for over half of the gain.

Latest News