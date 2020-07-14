One local school board member opposes return to classroom

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – One Waco School Board member is opposed to returning students to the classroom as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase in McLennan County.

The total case count Monday in the county stood at 2,744.

"I will not vote for it and I will not support it," Dist. 1 Waco School Board member Norman Manning said Monday.

Manning, who’s serving his fourth term on the board, says he doesn’t want to rush students back into classrooms.

"We should wait unless they say we have a vaccine or we have a cure," he says.

The Texas Education Agency issued guidelines last week that allow parents to choose whether to send their children back to the classroom or to keep them home for remote learning, to which they must commit for a full grading period.

Students, teachers, staff and visitors must be screened before they’re allowed on campus and face coverings may be required, consistent with the governor’s order now in effect that requires face masks in counties with 20 or more active COVID-19 cases.

Manning maintains that's not enough.

“If you are alive then you can recover and catch back up with education but once you’re dead, you’re dead,” he said.

Dist. 2 Waco City Councilman Hector Sabido says he understands the risks, but says some parents will have no choice.

"Your essential workers, blue collar workers, they have to be at work," says Sabido.

"If there is no other choice they are going to have to send their kids back, but they are sending them back reluctantly and fearfully," he says.

Sabido even says some households will have to leave older children in charge of younger siblings, making them default teachers.

"Big brother and big sister are doing their own school work and now they are having to teach little siblings as well," he says.

The Waco School Board meets at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss plans for the new school year.

