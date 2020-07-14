Report: Iran hangs 2 for 2010 parade bombing that killed 12

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iranian state TV is reporting that authorities have executed two men convicted of a 2010 bombing at a military parade in northwestern Iran that killed 12 spectators.

State TV reported Tuesday the two, who were hanged, were members of a bombing network that was dismantled in 2013.

It said some of the victims’ families attended the execution in Urmia prison in northwest Iran.

In September 2010, a blast at a military parade in the city of Mahabad close to Iran’s borders with Iraq and Turkey, killed 12 and wounded 75.

Officials at the time blamed Kurdish separatists for the attack.

