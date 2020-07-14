Temple: TISD to offer parents in-class and remote options

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple ISD, in line with Texas Education Agency guidelines, is offering parents the option of either in-class or remote instruction this fall.

Parents may select an option beginning at 8 a.m. on Aug. 5 and continuing until 5 p.m. Aug. 7.

Applications will be sent through the district’s Skyward system.

More information is available on the district’s Back to School 2020 page.

Parents selecting either option must commit to one full grading period, the first of which runs from Aug. 19 through Sept. 25.

If parents don’t select an option, the default is in-class instruction.

Should a student need to shift to remote learning because of COVID-19 related illness, the “needs will be accommodated to maintain the health and well being of those impacted and to ensure the safety of those in the building,” Superintendent Bobby Ott said in a letter to parents.

“These will be decisions made by the school district based on symptoms or testing, and only require the student to participate in remote instruction for the time of self-isolation or quarantine,” he said.

The district closed its parent survey window on July 5 after receiving more than 2,000 responses, as a result of which the Temple School Board voted Monday to purchase 1,000 more Chromebooks and to approve “an enhanced cleaning/disinfectants contract for the upcoming year,” Ott said.

The two measures will cost more than $500,000, he said.

Summary of a Traditional, On-Campus Setting

• Full school day, Mon-Fri

• Positive COVID-19 cases will be isolated to localized, direct contact treatments and not result in whole school or district-wide closures

• Student(s) could transition to a remote, home-based option due to a positive COVID-19 case

• Face coverings required of staff for food handling, transportation and only recommended for other staff in large groups, common areas and passing periods (unless required by order)

• Face coverings (if required by order) for students in Grades 6-12; and optional for elementary students

• Teachers may require students over 10 years of age to wear face coverings while in their classrooms. In these cases, the student will be expected to either wear the district-issued cloth face covering or bring one of their own.

• Visitors & volunteers will not be permitted unless a formal appointment is made

• Daily screening procedures such as touchless temperature checks

• Required pick-up within one hour of parents being notified by the school nurse of a child’s illness

• Bus services as normal, but windows are down temperature permitting

• Altered specials/electives/extra-curriculars based on conditions allowed and guidance from UIL

• Frequent handwashing and hand sanitizing (stations throughout the building and classrooms)

• It is recommended for students to bring their own water bottle

• Restroom usage limited and regulated

• Special program services offered as normal

• Possible reduction in student movement/transitions in buildings

• Limited sharing of school supplies

• More assigned seating and workstations

• Physical distancing in classrooms, as feasible

• Possible reduction in bus capacity due to number of remote learners

• Limited activities that require large gatherings

Summary of Remote, Home-Based Option

• Full school day, Mon-Fri

• Attendance will be taken daily to fulfill local and state requirements

• All instruction will either be delivered/facilitated online, with workbooks and/or packets

• Online instruction may be synchronous or asynchronous

• Assigned TISD teacher and district curriculum

• TISD teacher will communicate daily/weekly learning expectations in the district learning management system (See Saw/Google Classroom/Schoology, Edgenuity)

• Daily progress can be made through student learning plans as defined by the teacher in the learning management system

• Students will be expected to participate in district/state assessments to document student learning and growth as required by the State

• Students may be required to test onsite at an assessment center

• Scheduled instruction and interaction will be made available by the virtual teacher

• Students will turn in daily assignments to the teacher through the Learning Management System

(See Saw, Google Classroom, Schoology, Edgenuity)

• Teachers will provide feedback to students and use district grading guidelines on all assignments

• Altered specials, extracurriculars and electives

• Student-issued device will only be provided through an extenuating circumstance provision

• Internet connection required

• Social-emotional support provided

• Special program services available

• Some electives will have on-campus requirements

